Does disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo have a chance of winning NYC mayoral election?

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo delivers a speech at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on April 13, 2025. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

But to take the big chair, he must first get around an insurgent leftist candidate who is closing the gap on the political scion with major financial firepower.

The other major obstacle facing Cuomo at the June 24 Democratic party mayoral primary, in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one, might prove to be his past.

In August 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Cuomo, whose father was also governor, of sexually harassing eleven women.

He resigned, and then his brother Chris, a star anchor on CNN, was let go for advising him.

It marked a spectacular downfall for the Cuomo dynasty.

But just four years later, cries of "Cuomo, Cuomo, Cuomo" rang out at a small Harlem venue, where the candidate and his Hollywood smile, were welcomed by cheering supporters.

As mayor of the mega-city, the winner of the November election will have a unique berth from which to stand up to President Donald Trump and his campaign against migrants in diverse metropolises.

"We have that existential threat, called Donald Trump, and now, that is a serious threat... he has declared war on New York City," Cuomo said from the podium.