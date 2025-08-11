Judge rejects Trump request to release grand jury materials on Epstein-related case

New York, New York - A federal judge recently turned down a request from President Donald Trump and his administration to release grand jury materials related to a case involving notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, a federal judge rejected a request from President Donald Trump (r.) for the release of grand jury materials in a case involving Jeffrey Epstein (l.) © Collage: AFP PHOTO / US DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK & Jim WATSON / AFP

Last week, the Trump administration filed a request to unseal materials related to the case of Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's convicted accomplice, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking – arguing that it is of "abundant public interest."

On Monday, US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued a 31-page ruling in which he wrote that the administration's reasoning "fails at the threshold."

"Its entire premise – that the Maxwell grand jury materials would bring to light meaningful new information about Epstein's and Maxwell's crimes, or the Government's investigation into them – is demonstrably false," Judge Engelmayer wrote.

The request comes as the Trump administration faces heavy backlash for refusing to fulfill its promise to fully release all government files related to Epstein's crimes.

The move angered some MAGA supporters, who believe Trump appears to be shielding powerful people who may be implicated by the files. Critics allege that Trump, who was a longtime close friend of Epstein, may be protecting himself.