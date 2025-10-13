Eric Trump roasted for making wild accusations against Jack Smith
Washington DC - Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, has been facing backlash for pushing a false claim that special counsel Jack Smith planted evidence during a raid on his father's Florida home.
During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Eric recounted how FBI agents randomly showed up at the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2022.
"I got a call – 'The FBI is at the front gates of Mar-a-Lago. They have a search warrant, sir.' And I go, 'Why would they have a search warrant? What are they trying to search at Mar-a-Lago?'" Eric recalled.
He went on to say that he was told authorities were "demanding you turn off your security cameras right now!"
"And then sure enough we find out that Jack Smith is planting manila folders on the office of my father, taking these you know, glamorous photoshoots where he has them all fanned out like a turkey," he added.
That night, the FBI discovered tons of classified government documents that the senior Trump allegedly took from the White House after his first term in office.
Smith ended up ordering criminal charges to be filed against Trump, but the case was later dismissed by a judge who was appointed by the current president.
In August, Trump, following through on his promise to get revenge on his political enemies, launched a probe into Smith, who resigned from his role after both cases fell through.
Eric Trump called out for pushing MAGA conspiracy theory
Eric's claim is a part of an argument made countless times by MAGA allies that Trump was the victim of political persecution at every turn, thus justifying his attempts at legal retribution.
But critics on social media were quick to point out that Smith was never at Mar-a-Lago because he was not yet involved in the case.
Smith was appointed special counsel in November, more than three months after the raid, to oversee cases involving Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the mishandling of classified documents.
Nonetheless, Eric continues to push the claim that Smith had involvement with the raid.
In an interview with NewsNation last week, Eric also accused Smith of "planting classified documents," and claimed that he became "the most subpoenaed person in American history" even though he never "gotten so much as a traffic ticket" before.
Cover photo: Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP