Eric Trump roasted for making wild accusations against Jack Smith

Washington DC - Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump , has been facing backlash for pushing a false claim that special counsel Jack Smith planted evidence during a raid on his father's Florida home.

During a recent interview, Donald Trump's son Eric (r.) pushed the false claim that special counsel Jack Smith planted evidence during a raid of their home. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Eric recounted how FBI agents randomly showed up at the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2022.

"I got a call – 'The FBI is at the front gates of Mar-a-Lago. They have a search warrant, sir.' And I go, 'Why would they have a search warrant? What are they trying to search at Mar-a-Lago?'" Eric recalled.

He went on to say that he was told authorities were "demanding you turn off your security cameras right now!"

"And then sure enough we find out that Jack Smith is planting manila folders on the office of my father, taking these you know, glamorous photoshoots where he has them all fanned out like a turkey," he added.

That night, the FBI discovered tons of classified government documents that the senior Trump allegedly took from the White House after his first term in office.

Smith ended up ordering criminal charges to be filed against Trump, but the case was later dismissed by a judge who was appointed by the current president.

In August, Trump, following through on his promise to get revenge on his political enemies, launched a probe into Smith, who resigned from his role after both cases fell through.