Trump urges Netanyahu pardon and Iran peace deal in Israeli Knesset speech

Donald Trump on Monday said he wanted a peace deal with Iran, after the US joined Israel in striking the Islamic republic's nuclear sites earlier this year.

Jerusalem, Israel - President Donald Trump on Monday told the Israeli parliament that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial in three separate corruption cases, should be pardoned.

US President Donald Trump addresses the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem on October 13, 2025. © REUTERS Netanyahu and his wife Sara are accused in one case of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewelry, and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favors. "Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about that?" Trump joked, declaring his ally Netanyahu one of Israel's greatest wartime leaders. "Hey, I have an idea, Mr. President," Trump said, addressing his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, "Why don't you give him a pardon?" Marjorie Taylor Greene Mike Johnson details "thoughtful" talk with Marjorie Taylor Greene over her GOP criticism "By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here," he added, indicating Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the three court cases, and his supporters have dismissed the long-running trials as politically motivated. Besides the gifts affair, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets in two other cases.

Trump claims Netanyahu is target of "political witch hunt"

US President Donald Trump (l.) talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset on October 13, 2025 © Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS During his current term, which started in late 2022, Netanyahu has proposed far-reaching judicial reforms that critics say sought to weaken the courts. Those prompted massive protests that were only curtailed by the onset of the war on Gaza. The Israeli premier is also subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Donald Trump Trump administration takes latest legal loss over National Guard deployment to Chicago Trump, a frequent vocal defender of Netanyahu, did not address the international case in his Knesset speech, but Washington has previously condemned the warrant and imposed sanctions on some ICC staff. In a post published on his social media network Truth Social in June, Trump called Netanyahu's trials a "political witch hunt" that was "very similar to the witch hunt that I was forced to endure." Trump himself has long accused his political opponents of using the Justice Department to target him during his time out of office.

Trump says it would be "great" to get peace deal with Iran

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine watches a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 26, 2025. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP In his remarks, Trump also said he wanted a peace deal with Iran, after the US joined Israel in striking the Islamic republic's nuclear sites earlier this year. "They got it from one side, from the other, and you know it would be great if we could make a peace deal with them," Trump said of Iran during a speech to Israel's parliament. "Would you be happy with that? Wouldn't it be nice, I think. Because I think they want to." Trump said the ball was in Tehran's court for any agreement to come to pass. "We're ready when you are," the Republican said. Trump also defended pulling Washington out of an agreement brokered under ex-president Barack Obama on Iran's nuclear program, long a sticking point in Israel's relations with the country. "I terminated the Iran nuclear deal and I was very proud to do it," Trump said. "Yet even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East, the hand of friendship and cooperation is open," he told the Knesset. "They want to make a deal and we're going to see if we can do something," he added. "Neither the United States nor Israel bear the people of Iran any hostility. We merely want to live in peace."

Trump speech briefly interrupted by protesting lawmakers

Knesset member Ofer Cassif is removed from the hall after raising a sign during Donald Trump's address on October 13, 2025. © Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS Trump's address to the Israeli parliament was briefly interrupted as two left-wing lawmakers were expelled. "That was very efficient," Trump quipped as the MPs were swiftly removed. The US president had paused as a Knesset staff member audibly ordered the expulsion of lawmaker Ofer Cassif following an apparent protest. During the session, in which Trump was otherwise warmly received and given multiple standing ovations, Cassif had brandished a sign. A photo in his post showed a piece of paper emblazoned: "Recognize Palestine!" "This is the banner I waved in front of Trump at the Knesset and was subsequently removed from the plenum," Cassif posted.