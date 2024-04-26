Judge upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict, denies Trump new trial in scathing rebuke

New York, New York - The judge presiding over E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial against Donald Trump has ruled to uphold his verdict, denying the former president his request for a new trial.

On Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan issued an opinion noting that Trump's arguments in favor of a retrial are "entirely without merit both as a matter of law and as a matter of fact."

"Mr. Trump's malicious and unceasing attacks on Ms. Carroll were disseminated to more than 100 million people," Judge Kaplan explained. "They included public threats and personal attacks, and they endangered Ms. Carroll's health and safety."

The judge went on to slam Trump for his "demeanor and conduct" while in court, stating the former president "put his hatred and disdain on full display."

"The jury was entitled to find that 'the degree of reprehensibility' of Mr. Trump's conduct was remarkably high, perhaps unprecedented," Judge Kaplan wrote, adding that Trump "castigated" Carroll from the "loudest 'bully pulpit' in America, and possibly the world."