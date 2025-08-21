Trump finally responds to Newsom impersonating him: "I will save California!!!"

Washington DC - After remaining quiet for over a week, President Donald Trump finally responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom impersonating him on social media.

President Donald Trump (r.) recently criticized Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been impersonating him on social media for over a week. © Collage: Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared shortly after midnight on Thursday, the president claimed that "Newscum is way down in the polls."

"He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!!" Trump said, signing the post, "President DJT."

Earlier this month, the governor began sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating about himself, and insulting his political rivals.

The unconventional strategy has gained a lot of attention – many on the left have praised Newsom for standing up to Trump and using the president's arguably distasteful mannerisms against him.

Critics on the right, meanwhile, have argued Newsom's posts are unbecoming of a governor – despite their love for Trump's identical approach.

Trump's post was the first time he addressed Newsom since the mocking began, as he's appeared to be avoiding the subject.

Just nine minutes after the post went up, Newsom shared a screenshot of Trump's remarks in an X post, along with three snowflake emojis.

