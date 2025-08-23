Trump administration seeks to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda

Washington DC - The US government intends to deport a Salvadoran man at ground zero of President Donald Trump 's war on undocumented immigration to Uganda next week, his lawyers said Saturday.

The Trump administration intends to deport Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda after he was released from custody on Friday. © Collage: REUTERS

In a filing, the lawyers asked courts to dismiss the case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia on grounds that it is a vindictive attempt to punish him for challenging his initial deportation to El Salvador.

The attempt to deport Garcia to far-flung Uganda in East Africa adds a dramatic new twist to a saga that has become a test case for Trump's harsh crackdown on illegal immigration – and, critics say, his trampling of the law.

His lawyers' filing was an addition to an earlier one asking judges to dismiss the case.

Word of the new press to deport him came a day after he was freed and allowed to go home to Maryland pending trial on human smuggling charges.

This followed a torturous saga in which he was mistakenly deported to a notoriously rough prison in El Salvador, then returned to US soil only to be detained again.

A judge ordered his release Friday, but the latest news means he might again be expelled, this time to Uganda under a new, harsh Trump administration scheme of sending undocumented migrants to distant, even war-torn countries where they know no one.

Abrego Garcia denies any wrongdoing, while the administration claims he is a violent MS-13 gang member who smuggled other immigrants.