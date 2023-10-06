Mike Lindell hit with massive blow by legal team amid 2020 election lawsuits

Saint Paul, Minnesota - My Pillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell is being dropped by his lawyers as he faces multiple lawsuits over his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump .

Mike Lindell, the CEO for My Pillow and ally of Donald Trump, has been dropped by his lawyers who claim he has stacked up millions in unpaid invoices. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, two law firms – one based in Washington, and the other in Minnesota – are about to dump Lindell as a client.

In a court filing submitted on Thursday, attorney Andrew Parker of Parker Daniels Kibort LLC explained that, while the Trump ally made "relatively small payments" in recent months, he has stacked up millions in outstanding invoices.

Lindell claims his legal issues have drained his finances, and American Express deciding to recently cut his line of credit from $1 million to $100,000 made things worst.

"These guys were courageous lawyers. They took on the case when nobody else would," Lindell said. "Over the last two months, we haven’t been able to pay these lawyers at all. They came to me and said 'we can't go on if we can't get paid.' I said, there's no money."

Lindell is being sued for defamation by companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, which both argue that his repeated claims that they rigged the 2020 elections to steal the win from Trump damaged their reputations. Despite his claims being widely debunked, he continues to push the theories.