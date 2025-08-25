Trump suggests Americans "like a dictator" while signing controversial new federal orders

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Americans would like a dictator as he signed orders to tighten his federal clampdown on the capital Washington and to prosecute flag-burners .

President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order that aims to end cashless bail, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a rambling 80-minute event in the Oval Office, Trump lambasted critics and the media as he complained that he was not getting credit for his National Guard-backed crackdown on crime and immigration.

Trump announced new measures tightening his grip on security in Washington, ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to set up a specialized unit within Washington's National Guard for public order, and ending cashless bail.

"They say, 'we don't need him. Freedom, freedom. He's a dictator. He's a dictator.' A lot of people are saying, 'Maybe we like a dictator,'" Trump told reporters.

But he then insisted, "I don't like a dictator. I'm not a dictator. I'm a man with great common sense and a smart person."

Trump – who attempted to overturn the results of his 2020 election defeat by Joe Biden at the end of his first term – said before winning a second term in November that he would be a "dictator on day one."

Republican Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington earlier this month to counter what he alleged was an out-of-control crime problem, also taking federal control of the city's police department.

Trump said he was considering whether to send in the military to the cities of Chicago and Baltimore as he targets a series of Democratic strongholds. He sent the National Guard to Los Angeles – against the mayor's and governor's wishes – in June.

The president was particularly disparaging of Illinois governor and vocal opponent JB Pritzker, who has strongly rejected any move to send in troops to Chicago.

"When I see what's happening to our cities, and then you send them, and instead of being praised, they're saying, 'you're trying to take over the Republic,'" said Trump. "These people are sick."