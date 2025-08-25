Gavin Newsom ramps up Trump trolling with absurd MAGA-inspired merch: "Trump is not hot!"

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) recently launched a web store featuring merchandise mocking President Donald Trump (r.) and his MAGA movement. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Newsom shared an X post, in which he imitated Trump while announcing the opening of his "PATRIOT SHOP" that he claims many people say has "THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE."

The shop features a handful of apparel items, including a hat that reads "Newsom was right about everything!" and a shirt that shows an AI-generated image of the governor in prayer as Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Tucker Carlson place their hands on his shoulder.

Yet another shirt says, "Trump is not hot" – a possible dig at Trump's frequent dissing of women in the public eye, like Taylor Swift.

It also featured a $100 Holy Bible signed by Newsom, which he claimed sold out in an updated X post shared only ten minutes after the original announcement.

In recent weeks, the governor has been sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating about himself, and insulting his political rivals.

The latest swipe takes aim at Trump's habit of going to great lengths to capitalize on his time in office by selling tons of Trump-themed merch, including meme coins, sneakers, perfume, cell phones, and the many variations of his iconic MAGA hat.