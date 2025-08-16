New poll shows what Americans really think of Trump's leadership – and personality

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has always been known for his eccentric personality, but how are American's feeling about it halfway through the first year of his second term?

A recent Pew Research Center poll reveals how Americans are feeling about President Donald Trump's handling of the office, and his eccentric personality. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A recent Pew Research Center poll – which nationally surveyed 3,554 US adults between August 4 to 10 – found that a majority of Americans hold negative views on Trump's controversial tariffs and "Big, Beautiful Bill," and 53% say he is making the federal government function less effectively.

The poll also found that approval of Trump's job performance as president has slipped, even among MAGA supporters, along with how Americans perceive aspects of his personality.

While most agreed that Trump "stands up for what he believes in" (68%), the majority also believes he is not mentally sharp (51%), doesn't keep his promises (56%), doesn't care about the needs of ordinary people (63%), is not honest (63%), and is not a good role model (70%).

The poll was taken after Trump reached the sixth month mark of his second term. Despite being inundated with countless controversies and scandals and steadily falling poll numbers, Trump has insisted that the period has established him as the greatest leader of all time, and claimed he is overwhelmingly loved by the American people.