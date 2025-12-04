Trump signs peace deal with Rwanda and DR Congo leaders – even as violence rages

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace deal Thursday, even as fresh violence raised questions about the accord to end one of Africa's longest wars.

President Donald Trump (c.) and the leaders of Rwanda (l.) and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace deal in Washington on Thursday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump said the US was also signing deals on critical minerals with the two countries as he hosted Paul Kagame, the longtime president of Rwanda, and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in Washington.

"I think it's going to be a great miracle," Trump said after the signing – held in a peace institute which his administration has just renamed after him.

Speaking of the two leaders, he added: "They spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they are going to spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands and taking advantage of the United States of America economically, like every other country does."

But the African leaders both took a more cautious tone, as fighting raged in eastern DRC where the M23 armed group – which the UN says is backed by Rwanda – has been gaining ground in recent weeks against Kinshasa's forces.

"There will be ups and downs on the road ahead, there is no doubt about it," said Kagame, whose allies have taken a decisive edge on the ground against his country's turbulent neighbor.

The DRC's Tshisekedi called it the "beginning of a new path, a demanding path."