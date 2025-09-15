Public radio fights for survival after Trump's aggressive funding cuts

Monterey, Virginia - A white light flashes above the studio door as Bonnie Ralston takes to the air waves of Allegheny Mountain Radio, one of the many stations across the US imperiled by President Donald Trump 's funding cuts.

Allegheny Mountain Radio is expected to lose funding that accounted for 60-65% of its budget. © Pierre HARDY / AFP

The station, which relies on volunteers like Ralston, is one of the only to broadcast in the area, delivering news, sports, and music to the small mountain towns along the border of Virginia and West Virginia.

"We don't know what is going to happen to us," Ralston (59) told AFP.

At Trump's request, Republicans in Congress voted to cut federal money for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the key funding source for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), both of which conservatives have long accused of liberal bias.

But those funds also backed many smaller radio and TV stations around the nation.

Allegheny Mountain Radio, for instance, is expected to lose funding that accounted for 60-65% of its budget.

The small station, which employs 10 people, has enough reserves to survive for at least a year, said general manager Scott Smith.

"We cannot continue operating in the red and pulling from reserves forever. We know we're going to run out of money at some time if we don't find more income."

"Ultimately, the consequences are our very existence when it comes down to it," said Smith (58).