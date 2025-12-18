Hegseth orders another deadly boat attack in Pacific as kill count nears grim milestone

Washington DC - Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth ordered yet another strike on a small boat in international eastern Pacific waters on Wednesday, killing four men accused with no evidence of being engaged in "narco-trafficking."

At the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the US military said it had carried out yet another deadly strike on a boat in international waters. © Collage: Screenshot/X/U.S. Southern Command

As it has done in the past, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) claimed on X that the boat was "transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

Four men were killed in the "lethal kinetic strike."

The military released a short video showing the attack, with aerial footage appearing to first show the hit and then the vessel on fire.

Since September, President Donald Trump's administration repeatedly targeted vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that it says are carrying drugs, offering no proof for the accusations.

At the latest count, close to 100 people have been killed in operations widely condemned as unlawful and extrajudicial executions at best, "plain murder" at worst. Families of some victims – such as a Colombian fisherman – have lodged legal complaints.