RFK Jr. in the spotlight after alarming revelations of lawyer's efforts to get rid of polio vaccine

Washington DC - Donald Trump's nominee for, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is facing backlash as his personal attorney has reportedly been trying to get the US Food and Drug Administration to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine.

A recent report found that an attorney for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed a petition to have approval of the polio vaccine revoked. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a report from The New York Times, Kennedy's lawyer, Aaron Siri, has filed multiple requests for the FDA to revoke approval for various vaccines in recent years on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network, an anti-vaccine group.

In a petition filed in 2022, Siri called on the agency to "withdraw or suspend" the polio vaccine "for infants and toddlers until a properly controlled and properly powered double-blind trial of sufficient duration is conducted to assess the safety of this product."

In a statement shared on Friday, an FDA spokesperson said the agency is "continuing to review the petition," but said they "cannot predict when the reviews will be completed."

Poliomyelitis is an infectious disease that can lead to paralysis and death. While it surged in the US in the early 1900s, killing many, the release of a vaccine in 1955 led to a significant drop in cases, and to date, the disease has nearly been eradicated.

News of Siri's efforts comes as Kennedy – a well-know anti-vaxxer who has said he does not consider the polio vaccine "successful" – is set to oversee the FDA if his nomination to join Donald Trump's administration is approved by the Senate.

Trump has expressed an openness to support many of Kennedy's most controversial views, but some senators aren't as convinced.