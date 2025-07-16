Rubio says US is "very concerned" as Israel strikes Syria

Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concern after ally Israel struck Syria's army headquarters and said the violence impeded efforts to bring stability to the war-torn country.  © Collage: Rami al SAYED / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We're talking to both sides, all the relevant sides, on this, and hopefully we can bring it to a conclusion, but we're very concerned," Rubio said when asked by a reporter about the Israeli strikes.

In fuller comments afterward, Rubio did not directly reference Israel but spoke of the clashes in the majority-Druze city of Sweida that Israel cited for its intervention.

"We are very worried about the violence in southern Syria. It is a direct threat to efforts to help build a peaceful and stable Syria," Rubio said in a statement.

"We have been and remain in repeated and constant talks with the governments of Syria and Israel on this matter."

President Donald Trump has staunchly backed Israel, including in its military campaigns in Gaza and Iran, despite mounting cries from human rights experts and organizations over apparent war crimes.

But Trump has been prioritizing diplomacy with Syria's new leadership, seeing an opening after Sunni Islamist-led fighters toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

