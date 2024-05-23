RNC shuts down headquarters after receiving bizarre package addressed to Trump

Washington DC - The Republican National Committee was forced to put their headquarters in lockdown after receiving a strange package addressed to Donald Trump .

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC shut down on Wednesday after receiving a suspicious package addressed to Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to The New York Times, law enforcement responded to a call around 7:45 AM Wednesday regarding a suspicious package being delivered to RNC HQ at 300 block of First Street, Southeast.

The Capitol Police's Hazardous Incident Response Division arrived on the scene to handle the contents of the package, which reportedly included two vials of blood, ice packs, and a Korean-language Bible.

By 10 AM, the office was reopened, and no injuries were reported.

In a statement shared with Breitbart, RNC chair Michael Whatley, who Trump helped get elected to the role in March, baselessly blamed the "revolting attack" on the left, which is "wreaking havoc, sowing fear, and lying to the public in a bad-faith effort to divide Americans and sway an election."

He went on to say the RNC remains "unintimidated and undeterred" with their efforts to help Trump get re-elected.

The RNC office was also the target of political violence on January 6, 2021, the same day that Trump supporters stormed the capitol, when a pipe bomb was discovered in the building. It was dismantled by a bomb squad.