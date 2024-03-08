Trump's daughter-in-law scores major RNC role in unopposed election

Houston, Texas - The Republican National Committee recently nominated two MAGA Republicans to head the GOP, further tightening presidential candidate Donald Trump 's grip on the party.

On Friday, the Republican National Committee elected Lara Trump (r.), the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, to be co-chair of the GOP. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Cecile Clocheret / AFP

On Friday, the RNC held their vote, which ended in the former president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, leader of the Republican Party in North Carolina Michael Whately, and Trump campaign advisor Chris LaCivita, unanimously winning leadership roles.

The two MAGA loyalists have replaced Ronna McDaniel, who stepped down as chair of the RNC right before the vote took place.

The news comes after Trump, who is facing 91 criminal charges and other legal issues as he runs for re-election, endorsed Whatley for chair, Lara for co-chair, and LaCivita for chief operating officer last month.

"The RNC is going to be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly every single day to elect our nominee Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States," Whatley declared during his victory speech, per AFP.

"We will work relentlessly in every state to ensure that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat," he added.

Lara, who is married to Trump's son Eric, echoed a similar sentiment, stating that the goal for election day is to make sure that Trump wins "bigly."