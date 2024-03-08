Trump's daughter-in-law scores major RNC role in unopposed election
Houston, Texas - The Republican National Committee recently nominated two MAGA Republicans to head the GOP, further tightening presidential candidate Donald Trump's grip on the party.
On Friday, the RNC held their vote, which ended in the former president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, leader of the Republican Party in North Carolina Michael Whately, and Trump campaign advisor Chris LaCivita, unanimously winning leadership roles.
The two MAGA loyalists have replaced Ronna McDaniel, who stepped down as chair of the RNC right before the vote took place.
The news comes after Trump, who is facing 91 criminal charges and other legal issues as he runs for re-election, endorsed Whatley for chair, Lara for co-chair, and LaCivita for chief operating officer last month.
"The RNC is going to be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly every single day to elect our nominee Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States," Whatley declared during his victory speech, per AFP.
"We will work relentlessly in every state to ensure that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat," he added.
Lara, who is married to Trump's son Eric, echoed a similar sentiment, stating that the goal for election day is to make sure that Trump wins "bigly."
Lara Trump's win sparks nepotism concerns
Trump's endorsement of his daughter-in-law has been met with some criticism, as some have argued it is an act of shameless nepotism, while others believe it is his attempt to stock Washington with more far-right MAGA Republicans and completely take over the party.
Before winning the position, Lara outlined her plans for the party, which included using RNC funds to pay for Trump's mounting legal issues, and has said that anyone in the party who doesn't support Trump "is welcome to leave."
"This isn't just about right versus left, Republican versus Democrat," she said during her victory speech. "It's about good versus evil."
