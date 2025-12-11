Rubio orders that US diplomats change font usage in latest anti-diversity effort

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's campaign against diversity initiatives has claimed a new casualty – the font used by American diplomats.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (pictured) ordered diplomats to stop using the Calibri font, calling it a "wasteful" example of diversity initiatives established under former President Joe Biden. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered diplomats to stop using the Calibri font, calling it a "wasteful" example of diversity initiatives established under former President Joe Biden.

Rubio instead directed staff on Tuesday to return to the serif typeface Times New Roman in an effort to "restore decorum and professionalism to the department's written work," according to a memo sent across the State Department that was confirmed to AFP.

Rubio's predecessor, Antony Blinken, in 2023 switched to the sans serif font Calibri because its rounded letters with wide spacing are considered more accessible for people with disabilities.

Some studies have found sans serif typeface is easier to read.

"Typography shapes how official documents are perceived in terms of cohesion, professionalism and formality," Rubio wrote in the memo to staff.

Trump, since taking office, has taken aim at diversity and inclusion policies, going so far as to threaten federal funding for universities over longstanding programs aimed at helping historically disadvantaged groups.