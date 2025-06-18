Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara detained by ICE agents at "No Kings" protest

Atlanta, Georgia - A Salvadoran journalist who was arrested by local police while covering anti- Donald Trump protests in Atlanta has been held by immigration officers, a media advocacy group has said.

This aerial view shows people taking part in a "No Kings" protest at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14, 2025. © Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

Mario Guevara, who has a significant following for his online videos of immigration raids, was detained for obstructing officers and "improperly entering a roadway" by local police during a weekend "No Kings" rally.

He was ordered to be released without bail by a judge on Monday until Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers flagged him for detention, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

Such a request often precedes deportation proceedings.

"We are alarmed to learn that reporter Mario Guevara – who has work authorization in the United States – was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention after being arrested... while covering a protest," the CPJ said in a statement.

"Guevara must be released without delay. His ongoing detention signals a frightening erosion of press freedom in the US."

The organization said in a letter to the DeKalb County chief executive that "it is chilling to think that the misdemeanor charges against Guevara could trigger his deportation" – despite his having US work authorization and a path to residency through his son.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation also commented on the situation saying, "There is absolutely no reason to deport a longtime journalist who is authorized to work in the United States. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office should not have released Mario Guevara to ICE."