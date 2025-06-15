Trump's oversees anticlimactic military parade as millions hit the streets in protests

Washington DC - President Donald Trump hosted a largely lackluster US military parade on his 79th birthday as protesters rallied across the country against his authoritarian rule.

Trump hailed the US as the "hottest country in the world" after watching tanks, aircraft, and troops file past him in Washington on Saturday to honor the 250th anniversary of the US army.

It formed a stark split screen with turmoil at home and abroad, as police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Los Angeles and Israel launched a US-backed assault on Iran.

The Republican largely avoided his usual domestic political diatribes in an unusually brief speech and instead focused on praising the US army, saying that they "fight, fight, fight, and they win, win, win."

Trump used his parade address to send a warning to Washington's adversaries of "total and complete" defeat.

"Time and again, America's enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you," he said.

Trump stood and saluted on a stage outside the White House as tanks rumbled past, aircraft roared overhead and nearly 7,000 troops marched by, in what observers criticized as a poorly organized and ramshackle effort.

Troops and military hardware from different eras passed by, with an announcer reeling off US victories in battles with Japanese, German, Chinese, and Vietnamese forces in past wars.

The army said the parade cost up to $45 million.

The crowd sang "Happy Birthday" and there were occasional chants of "USA! USA!" but the atmosphere was less intense and well-attended than the rallies that swept Trump to power.