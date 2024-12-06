Sen. Fetterman suggests pardoning Trump of "politically motivated" hush money charges

Washington DC - Democratic Senator John Fetterman recently argued a pardon should be given to Donald Trump to dismiss the charges in his hush money criminal trial.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman (r.) recently argued the charges in Donald Trump's hush money case should be dropped because the trial was "political." © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Rebecca DROKE / AFP

On Thursday, Fetterman appeared on The View, where he argued that the trial – in which Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for doctoring business records – was "political" and should be tossed.

"I think that it's undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated, but I also think it's true that the trial in New York for Trump was political as well, too," Fetterman explained, referencing President Joe Biden's son who was recently pardoned of his own criminal offenses.

"In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate, and I really think collectively that America's confidence in these types of institutions [has] been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these types of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents," he added.

Throughout the trial, Trump maintained his innocence and regularly argued the trial – along with the several others he was facing at the time – was the product of a "weaponized" justice system. He recently filed for the charges to be dismissed, citing Hunter's pardon.