Trump admin grants ICE access to Medicaid recipients' personal data

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has reportedly granted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials access to the personal data of Medicaid recipients to help them track down more undocumented individuals.

President Donald Trump's administration has granted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials access to Medicaid recipients' personal information. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to AP News, ICE will now have access to the data of over 79 million Medicaid enrollees – including addresses, birthdates, ethnic and racial information, and Social Security numbers – from 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, until September 9.

The agreement between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which was signed on Monday, says the information will help ICE officials find "the location of aliens" across the country.

One CMS official told the outlet, "They are trying to turn us into immigration agents."

The move comes as Trump has led an aggressive immigration effort that has seen thousands of undocumented individuals deported from the country, many without due process.

His recently passed "Big, Beautiful Bill" is expected to cut Medicaid by about $1 trillion while reportedly setting aside roughly $170 billion for immigration enforcement and border security efforts.



Republicans have regularly argued that migrants use and abuse Medicaid at the expense of taxpayer dollars, despite the fact that they are now allowed to enroll in the program.