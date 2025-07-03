Trump admin. pauses weapons delivery to Ukraine, will review countries that receive US munitions

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is not only withholding weapons from Ukraine , but also launching a review into who receives US weapon shipments.

President Donald Trump's administration is reviewing the countries to which the US supplies weapons and military equipment. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that the Trump administration would be withholding Patriot air defense systems, precision artillery rounds, and missiles from Ukraine, citing concerns over remaining stocks.

"This decision was made to put America’s interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries around the globe," said Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the State Department, on Wednesday.

Such a decision significantly limits Ukraine's ability to defend itself against military attacks from Russia, as well as its ability to push back against the invaders.

Pentagon officials said on Wednesday that Trump can still order paused munitions to be sent onward to Ukraine when necessary, however.

Ukraine is not the only country set to see its purchasing of US munitions paused in the short term, as concerns around the military stockpile have triggered a review into which countries receive US weaponry.

"What we've done here at the Department of Defense is create a framework to analyze what munitions we’re sending where to help the president and secretary of defense make decisions," said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell in a Wednesday press conference.