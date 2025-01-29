Trump administration deals huge blow to over 600,000 Venezuelans with abrupt TPS decision

Washington DC - The Trump administration has revoked an extension of temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelans, leaving more than 600,000 people in limbo.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have had an extension to their temporary protected status in the US revoked by the Trump administration. © Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

The New York Times on Tuesday obtained a copy of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's decision, which canceled former President Joe Biden's move to extend TPS for Venezuelans for another 18 months just before his term ended.

TPS is granted to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

Trump sought to end the program during his first term but was stymied by legal opposition.

Biden's administration had expanded TPS to cover more than a million people from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, Venezuela, and other selected nations to allow them to remain legally in the US.

On day one of his second term, Trump ordered a review of TPS designations via an executive order titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

According to the Pew Research Center, as of March 2024 there were 1.2 million people eligible for or receiving TPS, with Venezuelans making up the largest group.

Noem's revocation of the TPS extension requires her to make a decision by Saturday on what to do with protections expiring in April for some of the Venezuelans, or they will be automatically renewed for six months, the New York Times reported.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Under Biden, the department said TPS for the Venezuelans was being extended because of the "severe humanitarian emergency the country continues to face due to political and economic crises under the inhumane Maduro regime."

Nicolás Maduro was sworn into office in January for a third term as Venezuela's president.