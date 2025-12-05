Trump takes center stage at the 2026 World Cup draw alongside co-hosts Mexico and Canada

Trump seems unsure whether to call it soccer or football, but the president's aim is truer when using the world's favorite sport to score diplomatic goals.

Washington DC - The draw for the 2026 World Cup took place in Washington on Friday, with US President Donald Trump playing a prominent part in a star-studded ceremony that will map the path to glory for contenders at the first-ever 48-team finals.

(L-R) US President Donald Trump speaks as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on Friday.
(L-R) US President Donald Trump speaks as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on Friday.  © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Before the draw began at the Kennedy Center, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who has built a close relationship with Trump, awarded the US president FIFA's inaugural peace prize.

FIFA says the honor "recognizes the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations."

Trump called it "one of the great honors of my life."

Trump bromance with FIFA's Infantino in spotlight ahead of World Cup draw
Donald Trump Trump bromance with FIFA's Infantino in spotlight ahead of World Cup draw

The most logistically complex World Cup in history will be held across the US, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, with 16 more teams added to the global showpiece, up from the 32 nations involved in Qatar in 2022.

The draw was co-hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Kevin Hart, and featured performances by the Village People, Robbie Williams, and Andrea Bocelli.

NFL legend Tom Brady, ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, and former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal were due to be among the stars helping to conduct the draw.

Trump has made the World Cup a centerpiece event of both his second presidency and the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

But he has injected domestic politics into the preparations, threatening to move World Cup matches from Democratic-run cities if he deems conditions "unsafe."

"I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, let's move it to another location. And he would do that," Trump said recently.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum drew out the pre-marked balls for their countries as the draw started, while Trump pulled out the USA ball.

Trump hails North American neighbors despite past tensions

(From L) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose with their cards during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on Friday.
(From L) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose with their cards during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on Friday.  © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump has had tense relations with both of his neighbors in recent months, but he hailed the leaders for their "outstanding" cooperation in helping organize next year's tournament.

In another political incident surrounding the draw, Iran vowed to boycott the ceremony because the US refused to grant visas to several members of its delegation.

In the end, Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei was due to attend.

Somalis respond after Trump bashes them in "unacceptable" tirade
Donald Trump Somalis respond after Trump bashes them in "unacceptable" tirade

Eleven of the 16 World Cup venues are in the US, with three in Mexico and two in Canada.

The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will host the opening game, and the final will take place at the MetLife Stadium outside New York City.

Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP

More on Donald Trump: