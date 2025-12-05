Trump takes center stage at the 2026 World Cup draw alongside co-hosts Mexico and Canada

Washington DC - The draw for the 2026 World Cup took place in Washington on Friday, with US President Donald Trump playing a prominent part in a star-studded ceremony that will map the path to glory for contenders at the first-ever 48-team finals.

(L-R) US President Donald Trump speaks as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on Friday. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Before the draw began at the Kennedy Center, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who has built a close relationship with Trump, awarded the US president FIFA's inaugural peace prize.

FIFA says the honor "recognizes the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations."

Trump called it "one of the great honors of my life."

The most logistically complex World Cup in history will be held across the US, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, with 16 more teams added to the global showpiece, up from the 32 nations involved in Qatar in 2022.

The draw was co-hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Kevin Hart, and featured performances by the Village People, Robbie Williams, and Andrea Bocelli.

NFL legend Tom Brady, ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, and former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal were due to be among the stars helping to conduct the draw.

Trump has made the World Cup a centerpiece event of both his second presidency and the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

But he has injected domestic politics into the preparations, threatening to move World Cup matches from Democratic-run cities if he deems conditions "unsafe."

"I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, let's move it to another location. And he would do that," Trump said recently.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum drew out the pre-marked balls for their countries as the draw started, while Trump pulled out the USA ball.