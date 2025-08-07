Trump administration officials move secret Epstein meeting after media outs their plans

Washington DC - Officials within President Donald Trump 's administration recently had a secret dinner planned to discuss the next steps in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but decided to reschedule after the media outed their plans.

Early Wednesday, CNN reported that a dinner was planned for that night at Vice President JD Vance's house, during which officials were expected to discuss how to deal with the continued fallout surrounding the administration's refusal to fulfill their promise to release the Epstein files to the public.

Expected to attend the meeting were White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The reporting claimed the meeting was to focus on the team's "need to craft a unified response" to the scandal, and whether to release a transcript of testimony Blanche recently got from Epstein's convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Reporter Alayna Treene says the Trump team have also been having internal discussions about Blanche possibly doing an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan to further quell the backlash.

But after CNN's story broke, participants were told throughout the day that the meeting was being canceled and rescheduled.