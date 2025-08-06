Here's what Ghislaine Maxwell told the DOJ about Trump and Epstein

Washington DC - In a recent testimony, Ghislaine Maxwell – the convicted former associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – told a Department of Justice official that President Donald Trump had done nothing wrong.

During her recent interview with the Department of Justice, Ghislaine Maxwell (r.) reportedly said nothing to implicate President Donald Trump (l.) © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & AFP PHOTO / US DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

Sources familiar with the matter recently told ABC News that, during her nine-hour interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month, Maxwell said nothing that could harm the president.

She apparently claimed that Trump "had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern."

The Trump administration reportedly has an audio copy of the interview, but it is unclear if they will release it to the public.

They do have plans to release a transcribed version of the conversation within the next week.

After the interview, Blanche originally said in a social media post that the information the DOJ learned would be shared "at the appropriate time."

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has faced backlash from his base and critics for refusing to fulfill their repeated promise to publicly release the files related to Epstein's case.

To quell his angry supporters, Trump has vowed to release grand jury testimony related to the trial, and has sought testimony from Maxwell – possibly in exchange for a pardon – to help clear his name.