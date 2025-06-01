Trump administration reportedly makes nuclear deal proposal to Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration reportedly sent Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal that the White House says is "acceptable" and in its "best interest" to take.

The US has reportedly made Iran a proposal for a deal that would keep it from developing a nuclear weapon. © JOE KLAMAR / AFP

It came shortly after a UN report said the Islamic republic had stepped up production of highly enriched uranium.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was presented with "elements of a US proposal" by his Omani counterpart during his visit to Tehran on Saturday.

"Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, per the New York Times.

The proposal was described as a series of bullet points rather than a full draft, according to the report, which cited officials familiar with the diplomatic exchanges.

It calls on Iran to stop all enrichment of uranium and proposes creating a regional grouping to produce nuclear power, which would include Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, as well as the US.

Iran has held five rounds of talks with the US in search of a new agreement to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

Araghchi had said Saturday that Iran considers nuclear weapons "unacceptable."