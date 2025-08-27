Trump administration takes control of DC's Union Station in major escalation

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration said Wednesday it will exert more control over Washington by taking over management of Union Station, the US capital's rail hub.

The announcement by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy – he said the station had become "dilapidated" – came as the administration has already deployed thousands of federal agents and National Guard troops to the streets of Washington to battle what it calls a surge in violent crime.

Trump "wants Union Station to be beautiful again. He wants transit to be safe again. He wants our nation's capital to be great again," Duffy told a press conference at the stately building a stone's throw from the US Capitol.

Union Station, which opened in 1907, has been owned by the government since the 1980s, but its operational control is held by the national railroad company Amtrak.

Now, the Trump administration is taking over.

Since the 1980s, "Washington Union Station has become dilapidated. It is known more as a center for vagrancy than a hub for commerce and travel," Duffy said in a statement.

"We are going to make the investments to make sure that this station isn't dirty, we don't have homelessness in the Union Station," Duffy said at the press conference, which was called to unveil a new generation of Amtrak high speed trains.

The administration plans improvements, including to elevators, lighting, and security, and will put on a new roof, Duffy said.

As he seeks to exert control on a broad range of American institutions, Trump has cracked down on the overwhelmingly Democratic city where he lives, depicting it as overrun by street shootings and other crime.