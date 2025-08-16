"Ridiculous": Washington DC residents respond to Trump's troop takeover

Washington DC - Outside the busiest train station in Washington , newly deployed National Guard troops wearing camouflage lean on a huge military Humvee.

The Trump administration has deployed 800 National Guard troops to the US capital. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Wary residents and curious tourists stop to take photos, while inside the elegant Union Station, a string trio plays What a Wonderful World.

Christian Calhoun, a 26-year-old consultant who was born and raised in the US capital, told AFP that seeing the troops made him "more than disappointed – I'm furious."

"It's a lot of standing around," he added.

Declaring that Washington is overrun by crime and plagued by unhoused people, President Donald Trump has deployed 800 National Guard troops, as well as ordering a federal takeover of the city's police department.

Over more than an hour on Thursday afternoon, the most that the handful of troops at Union Station interacted with the public was to let a French tourist take a selfie with them.

Larry Janezich, an 81-year-old resident, said he had not seen the troops taking part in "any kind of meaningful action that is dedicated to the prevention of crime."

Patricia Darby, a 65-year-old retiree, said that the troops "don't want to be here," pointing to how some had their faces covered.

Calhoun said he does "feel bad" for them as they wore heavy combat gear as temperatures soared above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump this week described Washington as "under siege from thugs and killers," with higher crime rates than "many of the most violent Third World Countries."

Residents outside Union Station rejected the apocalyptic image.