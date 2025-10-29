Trump again addresses questions about unconstitutional third term: "It's too bad"

President Donald Trump grudgingly admitted on Wednesday he is "not allowed" to run for a third term, acknowledging the limits laid out in the US Constitution.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the US Constitution would not let him run for a third term in office. © REUTERS

Trump and his supporters have repeatedly raised the question of a 2028 presidential run for the 79-year-old.

"I have my highest poll numbers that I've ever had and, you know, based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run, so we'll see what happens... It's too bad," Trump said on Air Force One.

The US Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump began his second in January.

Trump, who served his initial term from 2017 to 2021, often mentions that his supporters have called for him to govern beyond his current tenure despite the constitutional restriction.

The former reality TV star has also recently displayed red hats emblazoned with the slogan "Trump 2028" on a desk in the Oval Office.

A popular theory among his supporters is that Vice President JD Vance could run for president in 2028 on a ticket with Trump.

Trump ruled that idea out this week, and said on Wednesday it was "pretty clear" he couldn't run again.

"But we have a lot of great people," he said.