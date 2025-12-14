Trump makes stunning admission about GOP's chances in midterm elections

Washington DC - President Donald Trump admitted that Republicans could lose the 2026 midterm elections, despite the US benefitting from what he claimed was the "greatest economy in history."

President Donald Trump has a pessimistic outlook for Republicans' chances of winning the 2026 midterm elections. © REUTERS

Trump has regularly insisted that the US economy is now booming, and he continues to blame a crisis of affordability on his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

"I've created the greatest economy in history. But it may take people a while to figure all these things out," Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal conducted Friday.

"All this money that's pouring into our country is building things right now – car plants, AI, lots of stuff. I cannot tell you how that's going to equate to the voter, all I can do is do my job."

With the 2026 midterm elections looming, Trump insisted that "prices are in good shape."

"Even those that had, you know, a successful presidency" have suffered setbacks, the 79-year-old told the Journal.

"We'll see what happens. We should win. But, you know, statistically, it's very tough to win. Yeah, it doesn't make sense."

Trump's approval ratings have hit new lows when it comes to his handling of the economy, with just 31% of Americans being satisfied – a level of unpopularity that he regularly complains about.

Though inflation initially slowed after the Republican's return to power, it has steadily picked up pace since April.