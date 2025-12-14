Trump renews threats against Indiana Republicans who oppose redistricting push

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has renewed threats to back primary challenges to Indiana Republicans who do not support mid-cycle redistricting efforts.

"Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves," Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

"Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be 'primaried,' and I will be there to help!" the president continued.

"Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!"

Earlier this week, 21 Republican lawmakers in Indiana sided with Democrats in rejecting a plan to redraw the state's congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Trump has pressured Republican-controlled states to redraw their maps in a bid to maintain a GOP majority in the US House after next year's elections.

Indiana's Republican Governor Mike Braun posted on X on Thursday, "I am very disappointed that a small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump. Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences."

"I will be working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers."