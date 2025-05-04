Trump aligns with the dark side in bizarre Star Wars post for May the Fourth

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his White House recently wished Americans a happy Star Wars day, and seemingly left an Easter egg for fans as to which side of the force he stands for.

In a recent social media post, the White House shared an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump wielding a red lightsaber for Star Wars day. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Newscom World

On Sunday, the White House's official X page shared a post that included an AI-generated image of a ripped Trump wielding a red lightsaber as he's flanked by two bald eagles and two American flags.

"Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy," the caption of the post read.

"You're not the Rebellion – you're the Empire," the post added. "May the 4th be with you."

Over the years, the reality TV businessman-turned-politician has built a reputation among his MAGA base of being an outsider, fighting evil in an effort to save America.

But his choice to hold a red lightsaber in the picture clearly shows he isn't familiar with Star Wars lore.

Per the fan website NSabers, the red lightsaber symbolizes "defiance of the Jedi order" and "embrace of the dark side's chaotic nature."