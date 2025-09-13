Trump announces he's ready to hit Russia with "major sanctions" – on one condition

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow – but on the condition that all NATO allies completely halt purchases of Russian oil.

President Donald Trump announced in an open letter "to all NATO nations and the world" that he was ready to slap further sanctions on Russia, if allies comply with his requests. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

He also suggested members of the transatlantic alliance consider slapping tariffs of 50% to 100% on China as a way to help end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," Trump said in a Truth Social post that he described as a letter to all NATO nations and the world.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Russia with additional sanctions for refusing to engage with his peace plans.

But so far he has failed to follow through, frustrating Kyiv.

The Republican, who met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last month at a summit in Alaska, branded NATO nations' purchase of Russian oil "shocking" and said it weakens their bargaining power over Moscow.

"Anyway, I am ready to 'go' when you are. Just say when?"

Trump also raised the prospect of NATO imposing tariffs on China, which has boosted strategic cooperation with Moscow and held a high-profile summit with Putin recently in Beijing.

"I believe that (NATO sanctions on Russia), plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," Trump said.

"China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip."