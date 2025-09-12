Russia freezes Ukraine peace process as Trump threatens to "come down very strong" on Putin

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Friday that peace talks with Ukraine were on "pause" as President Donald Trump again warned he was fast running out of patience with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump (r.) threatened to "come down very, very strong" on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, if he does not move towards making peace with Ukraine. © REUTERS

Trump's efforts to bring the three-and-a-half-year conflict to an end have faltered in recent weeks, with Russia digging into its hardline demands and refusing to halt its ground and aerial attacks.

The new standoff came as Russia's army staged major military drills with its key ally Belarus on NATO's border, exercises that have spooked the alliance's eastern flank after the downing of Russian drones in Polish airspace this week.

Three rounds of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska, have failed to make any progress towards ending the fighting.

Moscow's army is grinding forward on the battlefield and Putin has vowed to carry on fighting if his demands for peace – including Ukraine ceding yet more land – are not met.

"Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to talk about a pause" in talks with Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a phone briefing.

"You can't wear rose-tinted glasses and expect that the negotiation process will yield immediate results."