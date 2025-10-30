Trump approval rating reaches all-time low – as he claims the opposite

Washington DC - A new poll has found that President Donald Trump 's approval rating has sunk to an all-time low, with many Americans taking issue with his handling of the economy.

A recent The Economist / YouGov poll – which surveyed 1,623 US citizens from October 24 to 27– found that Trump's net approval rating has reached -18%, with 57% disapproving of his performance as president, while only 39% approve.

On his handling of several major issues, Trump scored in the negatives. Regarding crime, the president, who has been sending troops to "clean up" several Democrat-run cities across the US, received the most approval with -1%.

On immigration, he scored a -10% amid his administration's aggressive agenda that has seen thousands of undocumented migrants deported, many without due process.

The president scored the lowest on the economy and inflation, receiving -22% and -31%, respectively.

The demographic breakdown of the poll was also disappointing for Trump. The most dramatic drop in support came from young people aged 18 to 29, among whom only 20% approved while 75% disapproved, leaving him with a -55% net approval.

While Trump continues to maintain support among white voters, his numbers continued to fall with Black and Hispanic voters.

The overall -18% net approval is an all-time low for Trump, marking the lowest of both of his terms in office.