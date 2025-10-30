Trump approval rating reaches all-time low – as he claims the opposite
Washington DC - A new poll has found that President Donald Trump's approval rating has sunk to an all-time low, with many Americans taking issue with his handling of the economy.
A recent The Economist / YouGov poll – which surveyed 1,623 US citizens from October 24 to 27– found that Trump's net approval rating has reached -18%, with 57% disapproving of his performance as president, while only 39% approve.
On his handling of several major issues, Trump scored in the negatives. Regarding crime, the president, who has been sending troops to "clean up" several Democrat-run cities across the US, received the most approval with -1%.
On immigration, he scored a -10% amid his administration's aggressive agenda that has seen thousands of undocumented migrants deported, many without due process.
The president scored the lowest on the economy and inflation, receiving -22% and -31%, respectively.
The demographic breakdown of the poll was also disappointing for Trump. The most dramatic drop in support came from young people aged 18 to 29, among whom only 20% approved while 75% disapproved, leaving him with a -55% net approval.
While Trump continues to maintain support among white voters, his numbers continued to fall with Black and Hispanic voters.
The overall -18% net approval is an all-time low for Trump, marking the lowest of both of his terms in office.
President Donald Trump claims his approval is better than ever
Since taking office for his second term, Trump has taken parts of his MAGA agenda to extreme lengths – a move that has not fared well outside his base, as his polling numbers have been steadily declining throughout the year.
Nonetheless, Trump continues to insist publicly that support among citizens is at a record high and that he and his administration are beloved across the country.
While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump claimed his approval is at the "highest numbers that I've ever had," attributing the support to him having supposedly "ended eight wars" and building "the greatest economy in history."
