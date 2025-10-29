Marjorie Taylor Greene bashes Mike Johnson over shutdown in private call

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) reportedly lashed out at House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans during a private call about the shutdown. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Drew ANGERER / AFP

Sources told CNN that the two went at it during a private call with House Republicans on Tuesday after Greene called out Johnson directly, telling him he is "not in touch with what people want."

Johnson reportedly responded by arguing that it's "not helpful to shoot inside the Republican tent," reiterating that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown, and he falsely claimed that President Donald Trump's poll numbers are rising in spite of it.

MTG then aired out her grievances, taking aim at Johnson and other GOP leaders for keeping the House out of session during the shutdown.

But Johnson remained calm as he continued to defend the calls he's made.

In September, the government shut down after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a required funding bill. There appears to be no end in sight, as both Johnson and Trump have expressed an unwillingness to work with Democrats.

MTG has since been publicly criticizing Johnson and her party amid the standoff and has repeatedly blamed Republicans directly for the shutdown. She has also raised concerns that it will cause health care premiums to double.