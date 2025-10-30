Newsom claims Trump has dementia after social media blunder

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom once again suggested that President Donald Trump has dementia in an epic troll, which made fun of his bizarre social media posts.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) claimed that President Donald Trump has dementia in his latest social media trolling. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

"The extra ds stand for dementia," Newsom's Press Office wrote on X, citing a since-deleted post on Trump's Truth Social account that simply read "South Carerdddd."

Trump briefly posted the statement on social media on Monday morning, but it became clear that the post was likely a mistake when it was promptly removed.

The post did, however, help to fuel growing speculation around Trump's mental and physical health, as well as his cognitive competence.

On Monday, Trump revealed that he underwent an MRI scan on a recent hospital visit and also announced that he had taken a mental aptitude test.

"The first couple of questions are easy – a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know," Trump said aboard Air Force One, referring to an association test in which he was presumably shown pictures of the animals in question.

"When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions," Trump said, taking a swing at Democratic Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Trump claimed that he aced the test, but claimed that Ocasio-Cortez and Crockett were too "low IQ" to have done well.

Newsom jumped on the opportunity to slam Trump's cognitive health, claiming on X that "Most people don't take any cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried."