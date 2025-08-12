Trump calls for end to no-cash bail while making unsubstantiated crime claims

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers in Congress to end no-cash bail laws in cities like New York and Chicago.

President Donald Trump called on Congress to step in and end no-cash bail laws in cities like New York and Chicago. © AFP/Jim Watson

During the same press conference in which Trump announced he would deploy 800 National Guard troops to Washington DC, he called on Congress to end no-cash bail laws across the country.

Such reforms have been introduced in cities like New York and Chicago, allowing defendants to be bailed out of jail ahead of trial without having to post a cash bond.

Cash bail laws were designed to encourage defendants to show up to court because their money would be returned to them if they did so.

Despite the Constitution prohibiting "excessive bail," bail amounts are regularly set so high that people – many of whom have not been convicted of a crime – cannot afford them, hence the need for no-cash bail laws.

The Trump administration, however, believes that no-cash bail is a "disaster," claiming – without providing substantial evidence – that such policies have contributed to high crime rates.

"Every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster," Trump said during a press conference on Monday. "That's what started the problem in New York, and they don't change it."