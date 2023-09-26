Trump calls for NBC to be investigated for treason in raging post

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump is calling for US broadcaster NBC to be investigated for "Country Threatening Treason" on account of reporting about him.

"They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its Country Threatening Treason," Trump wrote.



"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," Trump continued in a social media rant aimed at NBC's parent company Sunday night.

Among Trump's grievances is coverage by NBC and other networks of his close relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" he ranted on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!"