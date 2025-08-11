Trump calls Nancy Pelosi a "disgusting degenerate" in vitriolic social media attack

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went after ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an aggressive social media attack that saw him call her a "disgusting degenerate" and accuse her of corruption.

President Donald Trump (l.) slammed ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (r.) and called her a "disgusting degenerate" in a brutal social media post. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Jim Watson

"Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very 'interesting' husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024," Trump wrote in a scathing Truth Social post on Sunday night.



"In other words, these two very average 'minds' beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them," Trump said.

Trump's post accused Pelosi and her husband of enriching themselves off insider knowledge that she may have been privy to while serving in Congress, writing, "It’s all INSIDE iNFORMATION! Is anybody looking into this???"

"She is a disgusting degenerate, who Impeached me twice, on NO GROUNDS, and LOST! How are you feeling now, Nancy???" Trump added.

It is unclear what triggered Trump's latest assault on Pelosi and her husband, who he has long accused, without evidence, of misdeeds and corruption.

Theories circle mainly around Pelosi's husband Paul, who has seen huge success trading on the stock market and is estimated to have amassed hundreds of millions while she served in Congress.

Such theories have triggered the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, which Trump has also praised on social media.