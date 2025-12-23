Trump claims he bullied France into raising European drug prices in rambling Macron story

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he convinced his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to accept his demands on drug prices as he pushes for lower costs for Americans.

President Donald Trump (r.) claimed he got his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to raise drug prices as a way to reduce costs to American consumers. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

At times affecting an accent during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said: "I spoke to a very good man, President Macron of France, and I said, 'Emmanuel, you have to raise your drug prices.' He said, 'No, no, no, we will not do that.' I said, 'You have to'."

The Republican claimed Macron had continued to resist, but he insisted: "Emmanuel, you're going to do it, 100%. Please accept it now. Be nice. You're going to do it 100%."

According to Trump, an explicit threat eventually did the trick.

"If you don't do it, I'm going to put a 25% tariff on everything France sells into the United States of America," the 79-year-old supposedly warned, which made Macron relent.

Trump has repeatedly called for drug prices to be raised in Europe, arguing that this would help US drug costs fall.

This summer, the US reached a tariff deal with the EU that sets a 15% tax on most European exports to the US market.