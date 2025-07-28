Trump hails "biggest-ever" trade deal as European Union caves to pressure

Ayr, UK - The European Union caved to President Donald Trump by agreeing to a trade deal that will see exports to the US taxed at 15%, while it also committed to buying energy worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump agreed on a trade deal that will see EU exports taxed at 15%. © REUTERS

Trump emerged from the high-stakes meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his golf resort in Scotland, describing the deal as the "biggest-ever."

The agreement, which the leaders struck in around an hour, came as the clock ticked down on an August 1 deadline to avoid an across-the-board US levy of 30% on European goods.

"We've reached a deal. It's a good deal for everybody. This is probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity," said Trump.

The 79-year-old said a baseline tariff of 15% would apply across the board, including for Europe's crucial automobile sector, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.

As part of the deal, Trump said the 27-nation EU bloc had agreed to purchase "$750 billion worth of energy" from the US, as well as make $600 billion in additional investments.

Von der Leyen said the "significant" purchases of US liquefied natural gas, oil and nuclear fuels would come over three years, as part of the bloc's bid to diversify away from Russian sources.