Trump claims he's "not familiar" with Minnesota Democrat's shocking assassination

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed that he was "not familiar" with the assassination of Minnesota Democratic Speaker Melissa Hortman, but said he would have lowered US flags if he'd known.

Trump defended his decision not to fly flags at half-mast when Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in June by claiming ignorance, despite making a statement on the tragedy several months ago.

The attack was allegedly committed by Vance Boelter, who first shot and wounded state Senator John Hoffman and his wife before turning to Hortman and her husband, who did not survive the attack. He faces six federal charges and, if found guilty, may face the death penalty.

Trump was asked on Monday why US flags had been lowered across the country after last week's assassination of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, but weren't after Hortman and Boelter were shot.

"I'm not familiar," Trump said in the Oval Office on Monday, stumbling over his words and asking "who" the reporter was talking about.

"Well, if the governor had asked me to do that, I would have done that," Trump said after receiving clarification. "But the governor of Minnesota didn't ask me."

"I didn't, um, I wouldn't have thought of that. Ah, but I would have if somebody had asked me."

In June, Trump made comments after the attacks on Hoffman and Hortman and used it as an opportunity to criticize Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran against him as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election.