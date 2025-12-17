Usha Vance admits she and Melania Trump are very "different people"

Washington DC - Second Lady Usha Vance opened up about her relationship with First Lady Melania Trump , revealing they get along well even though they are very "different people."

Second Lady Usha Vance (l.) said she and First Lady Melania Trump get along well despite being very "different people." © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Usha Vance revealed in an interview with USA Today that she's using Melania Trump's previous experience in the White House to her advantage by taking her advice and trying to enjoy her role as much as possible.

"We really get along pretty well," she told USA Today when asked about their relationship. "I've enjoyed traveling with her a little bit and talking to her about things like raising kids in this kind of crazy life, about our interests and hobbies and that sort of thing."

"And, you know, we're different people, but different people who can enjoy having conversation together. So that's been a really nice part of this experience," she said.

Vance expressed admiration for how Melania Trump puts "all of her energy" into every project she's involved in and said she's found tremendous success as a result.

"She is very, very focused on doing things her way, and I think very effectively," Vance said. "She's getting things done, step by step, very methodically. And so that is an inspiration for what I try to do in areas that are a little bit different from what she's focused on."

When asked about her relationship with her husband, Usha Vance shrugged it off and admitted "there are things that I miss" from her pre-Trump administration life, "and things that I'm excited to have moved on from."