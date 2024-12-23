Trump claims Putin wants to set up a meeting ASAP to discuss Ukraine

Phoenix, Arizona - President-elect Donald Trump has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in meeting with him to discuss his country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine .

On Sunday night, Trump gave a speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest convention, in which he discussed how he plans to address foreign policy and "these crazy wars that we're in" when he takes back the White House next month.

"One of the things I want to do quickly – President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible," Trump claimed.

Trump went on to bemoan the number of soldiers being killed by "powerful bullets," explaining, "the only thing that can stop them is a human body."

"Nobody's ever seen anything like it," he added. "It's ridiculous. Would have never happened if I was president."

Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he would be able to resolve the Ukraine crisis within hours of taking office.

During a press conference last week, Putin said he didn't know when he would meet with Trump because "he isn't saying anything about it."