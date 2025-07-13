Trump administration defends aggressive ICE raids as backlash mounts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's top immigration officials on Sunday defended the use of aggressive snatch and detain tactics by masked and armed federal agents, days after a federal judge ruled that arrests were being made "based upon race alone."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slammed a federal judge's ruling that the administration's arrests were being made "based upon race alone." © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made the administration's case on the Sunday talk shows, just a day after a farm worker died in California after being injured in a raid on a legal cannabis farm.



On Friday, District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong ordered a halt to "roving patrols" targeting suspected undocumented migrants in Los Angeles, saying a person's race, language, or workplace was not sufficient justification.

"Physical description cannot be the sole reason to detain and question somebody," Homan said on CNN's State of the Union, adding: "It's a myriad of factors."

But he acknowledged that appearance was one of those factors, and said there were sometimes "collateral arrests" of innocent people in targeted raids.

He said the administration would comply with the judge's decision but fight it on appeal.

Noem called the judge's ruling "ridiculous" and slammed what she called the "political" nature of the decision.

"We always built our operations, our investigations on case work, on knowing individuals that we needed to target because they were criminals," Noem said on Fox News Sunday.