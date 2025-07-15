Dozens of DOJ attorneys defending Trump's agenda quit out of frustration

A new report found that since President Donald Trump got re-elected, roughly two-thirds of attorneys working with the DOJ's Federal Programs Branch have quit.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - A number of attorneys with the Department of Justice (DOJ) have quit as legal challenges against President Donald Trump's most controversial policies continue to pile up.

According to Reuters, 69 of the 110 lawyers – roughly two-thirds – working in the DOJ's Federal Programs Branch (FPB) have left the unit or announced plans to leave since Trump was re-elected in January.

The FPB is tasked with fighting back against lawsuits brought against the administration.

Since Trump's return to the White House, they have been quite busy, as they have faced countless challenges to the president's most controversial efforts.

These have included his orders to overturn birthright citizenship, deport migrants without due process, impose tariffs on trading partners, and cut federal funding to institutions like Harvard University.

Several former FPB attorneys told the outlet that many have left because they have "grown demoralized and exhausted" by the "punishing workload," while others feared they would be "pressured to misrepresent facts or legal issues."

"Many of these people came to work at Federal Programs to defend aspects of our constitutional system," one lawyer said. "How could they participate in the project of tearing it down?"

In a statement, a spokesperson for the White House insisted "every action" Trump has taken is legal, and said anyone "expressing faux outrage" over his policies while "sitting idly by during the rank weaponization by the previous administration has no grounds to stand on."

Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP

